Home Draw Against Lesotho Unacceptable –Udeze

…As Oparaku Laments Poor Start To Mundial Campaign

Former International, Ifeanyi Udeze, has decried the 1-1 draw result posted by the Super Eagles against the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Thursday at the Godsfrey Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. The match was the opener in the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in which Nigeria is competing in Group C along with other countries-Zimbabwe, Rwanda, South Africa and Benin. Udeze said it was unthinkable that the Eagles would be struggling against the Crocodiles especially at home soil.

He said: “It is very sad that we have to be talking about a draw with Lesotho. Anything you say about the coach is fine but the players have 70 percent of the blame. They did not go all out for a win. “When you play a team like Lesotho, you don’t give them breathing space such that they will be struggling not to concede too many goals.

This is a sad development and they have to wake up and stand firm from the next match against Zimbabwe.” Mobi Oparaku, who was in the gold medal winning team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games said a winning start is always crucial. “We are in a group with five other teams. The first three points are very crucial and when you miss it, you start playing catch up.

“I am very disappointed because a team that missed out at the last World Cup in Qatar should not be playing like this. They should show hunger and cohesion in all areas but I did not see all of that,’ Oparaku said. In the encounter, defender Jamilu Collins’s close shot was parried while Victor Boniface’s header went slightly over the sticks and Iheanacho’s shot from a 20-yard free-kick was punched away by Keeper Mo- erane of the Crocodiles.

However, Taiwo Awoniyi missed Nigeria’s best chance of the first period when dragging wide a pass by Boniface in the 36th minute, and Look- man watched in shock as his left-footed shot was parried away. Meanwhile, Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro, said the senior national team played well but only failed to win due to ill-luck. He said: “We created chances but we were just unlucky.

Nobody is happy because we wanted to win, the players dis well but the goals did not come. “We have to win in in Zimbabwe. That is important. We will play better to score goals and win in Zimbabwe.” In the second period, Iwo- bi saw his shot parried in the 52nd minute, and then three minutes later, the Crocodiles shot ahead when Uzoho failed to deal with the ball from a corner kick and Motlomelo Mkwanazi struck gold with a bullet header that sailed into the net.

Eagles will be up against the Zimbabwean national team in a match billed for Rwanda on Sunday in continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.