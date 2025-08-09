Hollywood’s favourite ’90s kid, Macaulay Culkin, has finally answered a question that has lingered for decades: which “Home Alone” movie does he prefer? The 1990 classic or its 1992 sequel? Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?

Appearing on the latest episode of “Hot Ones”, Culkin didn’t hesitate before choosing Home Alone 2. His reason was refreshingly honest and very on-brand for the witty former child star.

“I got paid more,” Culkin said with a grin. “I think I own five per cent of the net and also 15 per cent of the merchandising. So, if you buy a Talkboy, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take 15 per cent of that, thank you very much. By the way, buy a Talkboy this Christmas.”

Both Home Alone films became instant holiday classics, bringing in massive box office returns and cementing Culkin as a pop culture icon.

The actor says the franchise holds a special place in his heart, not just for its success, but for the friendships he made, especially with his on-screen mom, Catherine O’Hara.

When Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, O’Hara gave a touching speech, praising his natural talent and the joy he brought to millions of families around the world.

Culkin has also continued to embrace his Home Alone legacy. Last holiday season, he toured the country with “A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin,” hosting film screenings and Q&A sessions.

At one event, he went viral for revealing that Joe Pesci actually bit his finger during a rehearsal for a scene in which Pesci’s character, Harry, menaces Kevin McCallister.

“He was trying to scare me,” Culkin recalled. “I guess he wanted to be scary for real. I can see why it made the performance more real.”

Despite the playful jabs and behind-the-scenes stories, Culkin’s love for the movies that defined his childhood remains clear, even if Home Alone 2 will always win in his heart (and wallet).