Holyhill Church Celebrates 14th Anniversary

Holyhill Church, Abuja, is set to celebrate its 14th anniversary with a three-day conference themed “Spirit of Faith,” from November 7th to 9th, 2025, in Abuja.

The event, according to a statement signed by the lead Pastor of the Church, Pastor Sunday Ogidigbo, the event will feature prominent speakers, including Bishop David Abioye, Pastor Poju Oyemade, and Pastor Toyin Oyemade, among others.

Pastor Ogidigbo said the conference is a celebration of God’s faithfulness over the past 14 years and a call to raise individuals who live by faith and influence their world for Christ.

The conference schedule includes; music ministrations by Onos Ariyo, Dami Paul, and Amara, creating an atmosphere of faith, worship, and celebration.

The statement further noted the anniversary will commence from Friday, November 7: 5:30 Pm, Saturday, November 8: 8:00 AM & 5:30 PM and Sunday, November 9: 8:00 AM (Combined service) “The event is expected to be a powerful celebration of faith and a prophetic call to action for attendees,” the statement added.