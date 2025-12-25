A former Broadway child actress, Imani Dia Smith, best known for her role as Young Nala in Disney’s The Lion King, has passed away at the age of 25.

New Telegraph gathered that Smith was discovered inside a home in Edison, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 21, after emergency services responded to a 911 call reporting a violent incident.

She was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Following an investigation, Smith’s boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, 35, was arrested on December 23.

Prosecutors in Middlesex County confirmed that he has been charged with multiple offences, including first-degree murder, as well as additional charges related to child endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. The case remains under investigation.

Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, her parents, two younger siblings, and extended family members. Her aunt, Kira Helper, announced the family’s loss through a GoFundMe campaign created to support them during this difficult period.

In a statement shared on the fundraising page, Helper described Smith as a vibrant and gifted performer with a promising future.

“She had her whole life ahead of her,” the message read, noting her passion, warmth, and talent both on and off the stage.

Donations from the fundraiser will be used to cover funeral and memorial arrangements, counselling for family members, legal and administrative expenses connected to the case, and ongoing care for Smith’s young son.

Playbill records show that Smith performed in The Lion King on Broadway between 2011 and 2012, earning praise as a child actress.

The fundraiser also highlighted the contributions of her mother, Monique Smith, a hairstylist who has worked extensively in Broadway, television, and film productions for over a decade.

Smith’s passing has drawn tributes from friends, family, and members of the performing arts community, many of whom remember her as a talented young woman whose life and career were tragically cut short.