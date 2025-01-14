Hollywood Actress, Dalyce Curry Dies In California Wildfires

Share

Amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfire in California, United States (US), a retired Hollywood actress, Dalyce Curry has reportedly died in the tragic fire.

According to authorities, Curry known for her roles in films such as ‘The Blues Brothers,’ ‘The Ten Commandments,’ and ‘Lady Sings the Blues remains were found at her burned-down property in Altadena, California.

New Telegraph gathered that the veteran actress died at the age of 95 in the wildfire on Monday, January 13.

However, her great-granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, Curry was last seen on the evening of January 7 when Kelley dropped her off at home.

Kelley attempted to check on her the following morning but was unable to pass police barricades near the area.

The family searched for Curry at the Pasadena Civic Centre, which had been set up as a shelter for displaced residents, but she was not located. Days later, officials confirmed that her remains were discovered at the site of her destroyed home.

“#RIPMOMMADEE, we had a great run. She impacted my life in so many ways. This loss is devastating.” Kelly stated

Curry’s passing is one of at least 24 fatalities reported in the Los Angeles area as a result of the fires.

