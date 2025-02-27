Share

Legendary Hollywood actor, Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon, February 26th.

According to Denise Avila, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, deputies discovered the couple during a welfare check after a concerned neighbour reported not seeing them for some time.

Authorities stated that there were no immediate signs of foul play, though investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

READ ALSO:

Hollywood figures have since expressed their grief, remembering Hackman as one of the most versatile and respected actors of his time.

Hackman, an Academy Award-winning actor, was best known for his roles in “The French Connection,” “The Conversation,” and “The Royal Tenenbaums.” He was 95 years old at the time of his passing.

Share

Please follow and like us: