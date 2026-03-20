Hollywood Action Star, Chuck Norris Is Dead

Veteran Hollywood action star and celebrated karate actor. Chuck Norris, who became an iconic action star and led the hit series “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died.

New Telegraph reports that the martial arts champion died on Friday morning, March 20, at the age of 86, after he was admitted to the hospital in Hawaii on Thursday.

According to a statement released by his family on Instagram, he was surrounded by his family members and was at peace before his passing.

Recall that he made an appearance opposite the renowned Bruce Lee in the 1972 movie “The Return of the Dragon,” but he was a true martial arts champion, holding black belts in Judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Karate, Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, and Chun Kuk Do.

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In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Norris starred in numerous films, including “The Delta Force” and “Missing in Action,” “Good Guys Wear Black” (1978), “The Octagon” (1980), “Lone Wolf McQuade” (1983), “Code of Silence” (1985), and “Firewalker” (1986).

Norris joined a bevvy of other action stars in the Sylvester Stallone-directed “The Expendables 2” in 2012 after an absence from the screen of seven years.

While he scored high on credibility, Norris did not leave his work with humour the way Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis and Jackie Chan did. He was nevertheless the action star of choice for those seeking an all-American icon.

“While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” his family wrote.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” the statement continued.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives,” The statement read.