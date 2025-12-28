The Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Gbile Holloway has said that the owners of Vintage Africana Museum located in Abule-Egba, Lagos, have done well by preserving the culture of the people and for retaining old memories.

Gbile Holloway, who spoke during a visit to the museum, thanked the founders of the museum, saying that there is great need to preserve vintage items to remind people of what used to be as well as educate the younger generation about Nigeria’s heritage.

Vintage Africana is a mini Museum owned by renowned music video director and filmmaker, Akin Alabi and his wife, Bunmi Alabi. Akin Alabi established Vintage Africana Museum which is dedicated to collecting, preserving and showcasing vintage items out of passion to preserve old items which are fast fading away with time and upscale technology.

The museum showcases old-school items from old-school household items Like Black and white TV, radio, telephones to old cameras used for shooting movies back in the days. Further in his remark, Gbile Holloway said that he is thoroughly impressed with what he saw and experienced at the museum.

“I just visited The Vintage Africana Lagos, its pretty much a vintage museum that showcases a lot of old school items, like typewriters, vinyl records, radios and many other item. And I am thoroughly impressed with what I have seen here.

“I came across their page on Instagram and I said to myself that I will find time to visit the place and it’s indeed worth it. I encourage anyone who would like to see how things were back in the days to come pay a visit to the place.

“A lot of us grew up with these items and so they definitely took me back to my childhood. Their collections range from old tv and radio sets, to vinyl records, old typewriters, newspaper clippings and so much more.

It truly felt like we had traveled back in time and the feeling of nostalgia was indeed heart warming, ” he said.

He commended Akin Alabi and the Vintage Africana team for their dedication to collecting and preserving these rare items, he also said that he is open to exploring any opportunities for collaboration in the future with the NCMM.