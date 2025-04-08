Holistic Education Achievable With Focus On Culture – Educationist

Share

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grace Schools, Gbagada, Lagos, Olatokunbo Edun, has emphasized that culture is a fundamental tool that can significantly enhance learning among pupils.

According to her, “The need to promote cultural heritage as an avenue to enhance learning cannot be underestimated.”

She noted that culture, as a way of life, encompasses literature, values, norms, marriage, and other unique elements of a people’s identity.

Edun, who is also the Director of Grace Schools, added that the institution places a strong emphasis on promoting cultural heritage as an integral part of holistic education.

To this end, she said the school is organizing a biennial cultural week to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of Lagos, Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.

The event, scheduled to hold from April 8 to April 11, 2025, is themed “Exploring Our Cultural Heritage.”

Edun revealed that notable cultural icons such as Qudus Onikeku, CEO of the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History; Oladipo Ajiboye; and Mopelola Omoegun will be attending the event.

A major highlight of the cultural week will be the participation of contemporary actress Oluwatosin Adeyemi.

The event will also feature an art exhibition, drama, indigenous languages, traditional food, and cultural dances.

