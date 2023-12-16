Holiday Season: Add Crochet Size- Beachwear to Your Enjoyment

It is the holiday season and a trip to the beach is one of the fun activities to consider. Nigeria’s crochet queen, Kolade May- owa Bolade, unveiled her first ever size- inclusive beachwear collection for all women.

The founder of Hooked by Lade, said that she has always dreamt of taking her love for crochet higher from bags to clothes. Beachwear was the first attempt and hopes to go fully into formal dresses.

Replying a social media follower, who suggested she should work with slimmer and sexier girls for the beachwear, Lade explained that she appreciates the support.

“However, every woman is beautiful and ‘sexy’ regardless of their size/shape and I am more inclined to making every woman feel confident.” Hookedbylade’s size-inclusive beach-wear collection came in colours and the team are excited for this new phase of expanding into crochet wears.