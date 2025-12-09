…Holds Closed-Door Meeting With 6 APC Govs, Fubara, Nwifuru At Villa

President Bola Tinubu yesterday held a closed-door meeting with six All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the Presidential Villa. The agenda of the meeting was not made public as of the time of filing this report, as the governors declined to comment when they came out.

At the meeting were Governors Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Aliyu Ahmed (Sokoto) and Nasir Idris (Kebbi).

The meeting lasted almost two hours. Although no Presidency official offered insight into the agenda, the consultations come amid the rising security concerns in the country and the political engagements within the ruling party.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu yesterday met separately with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meetings held behind closed-doors, came amid mounting political tension in Rivers State and renewed speculation over Governor Fubara’s future in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fubara was sighted entering the State House at about 5:01 p.m and was received by the Presidential Protocol Liaison Officer before proceeding to the President’s office.

He departed around 5:45 p.m, but details of the discussions were not disclosed as at press time. Minutes earlier, Nwifuru had also been ushered in for a separate meeting with the President. The purpose of his visit at the time of filing this report was also not made public.