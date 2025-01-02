Holding Your Urine Can Be Harmful –Experts

Share

Medical experts have cautioned people to listen to their bladder and avoid postponing passing urine whenever they are so pressured.

Holding your urine for hours when you clearly have to pee can cause infections in the bladder and urinary tract as well as potentially other more dangerous consequences.

Once the bladder is half full, your brain signals that it’s time to urinate. On the contrary, regularly ignoring the signals can increase the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) because bacteria in the urine travels up the urinary tract instead of being released in a timely manner, reported the CNN.

A board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained robotic surgeon with Orlando Health Medical Group Urology, Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt explained that retaining urine may create a breeding ground for bacteria.

Women, especially, are encouraged to pee after having sex so that the friction from sexual activity doesn’t push bacteria into the urethra.

If the infection goes unnoticed or untreated, bacteria can multiply and infect the bloodstream resulting in a very serious condition known as sepsis.

Holding your urine can also weaken bladder muscles, which makes it difficult to empty the bladder completely, leading to an increased risk of infections.

