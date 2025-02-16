Holders Of Elective Positions Must Accord NASS Invitations Topmost Priority – Nwaebonyi

Share

Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has restated that any person occupying elective positions in the country including heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), must honour invitations of the National Assembly to strengthen democracy.

Nwaebonyi, Senator representing Ebonyi North senatorial district made this assertion while fielding questions with newsmen during the commissioning of two-unit three-bedroom bungalows he constructed for widows and indigent persons of the zone.

He described the National Assembly as the Peoples Parliament, where decisions were taken for the over 200 million citizens.

Referring to the just concluded budget defence by Ministers and Heads of Agencies, whose budgetary presentations/defence fall short of the standard.

Nwaebonyi insisted that the 10th Senate was poised to discharge its responsibilities of law-making, representation and oversight.

“If the National Assembly before now was a jamboree, the 10th Senate we have now is not”

He said that he decided to construct the houses and the donation of N500,000 each to the two beneficiaries to alleviate their suffering.

“The houses were built for Mrs Nnenna Adoke at Ndigwe Igbeagu by TTC, Izzi Local Government Area, the other beneficiary Mrs Patricia Ben Nwofoke at Adam Village Ndiuruku Amegu, Abakaliki Local Government Area among others”

“I was motivated by the fact that those houses belonged to widows who didn’t have a befitting House before now, the wife of the Governor, Mrs Uzomaka Nwifuru commissioned those projects and my constituents are very happy with it, to God be the glory,” he stated.

Earlier while commissioning the houses built for the widows, the wife of Ebonyi State Governor Mrs Uzomaka Nwifuru commended Senator Nwebonyi for the tremendous projects he has executed for his people.

Mrs Nwifuru maintained that the action of Senator Nwaebonyi has shown that he has the interest of the people at heart.

“Senator Nwaebonyi has relieved some burden from me by remembering the widows, I pray God to continue to bless him”

Mrs Nwifuru equally inaugurated an 8,000-litre motorized borehole at Ndunkwegu Primary School Enyibuchiri Amegu Abakaliki constructed by Senator Nwaebonyi.

In a remark, a renowned stakeholder of the zone Dr Achi Chris, appreciated the Senator for the numerous projects executed in various parts of Ebonyi North Senatorial districts.

