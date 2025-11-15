Hold Party Chairman Responsible If Zone C Loses In 2027, Benue APC Tells Alia

…Monarch denies allegation, says he remains apolitical

A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Benue South (Zone C) has issued an ultimatum to Governor Hyacinth Alia, warning that the State party chairman and the Och’Doma of Idoma risk costing the party the 2027 elections in the senatorial district unless their alleged interference in local politics is checked immediately.

In a press release made available to newsmen, the group accused Dr Benjamin Omale, State APC Chairman, and His Royal Highness John Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji (the Och’Doma) of “Unacceptable interference” in the selection of party and government appointees across the zone, a development the coalition said has created chaos within APC structures in several local government areas.

The release, signed by Dr Mathew Achigili (Chairman), Hon. Simon Adanu (Secretary), and Hon. Mrs Grace Inalegwu (Woman Leader), said the alleged collusion to impose party executives from ward to the state level ahead of the party congress is especially pronounced in Apa-Agatu, where the coalition claims the move is intended to benefit a recently decamped politician, Hon. Ojotu Ojema.

“It is the exclusive right of the Governor to appoint point men in any local government; however, in the case of Apa-Agatu, we strongly believe the Governor was misinformed by the state party chairman, who is the errand boy of the Och’Doma, about the reality on the ground,” the statement read.

“As it stands today, the APC in Apa-Agatu, Ohimini, Otukpo, and Ogbadibo are in complete disarray. If nothing is done urgently, the party may fall into complete anarchy.”

Rejecting exit from the party, the coalition said it will remain in the APC but will “work against” the re-election prospects of any governor or candidate who fails to rein in the accused actors.

“We vow not to leave the party but remain to sabotage the party from inside,” the statement warned.

The group listed six specific demands and grievances, calling on the Governor and party leadership to: Ensure that Dr. Omale and the Och’Doma consult all stakeholders, local government executives and party chairmen before making appointments or taking decisions that affect the zone; Stop intimidating local government chairmen with threats of removal when they express dissenting opinions and require the Och’Doma to step back from political activities, “like his counterpart the Tor Tiv,” and respect customary neutrality.

Others are to prevent any imposition of local government and ward APC executive committees at the forthcoming congress, particularly in Apa-Agatu, Ohimini, Ogbadibo and Otukpo; Uphold existing zoning arrangements in the zone, which includes the Apa Local Government Area’s turn for the next federal Apa-Agatu House of Representatives election and Ohimini turn in the Otukpo/ Ohimini Federal House of Representatives election without intimidation and interference from the duo.

The coalition appealed to Governor Alia to “as a matter of urgency” call the state chairman and the Och’Doma to order. The group also accused the state chairman of effectively handing over APC structures in Zone C to the Och’Doma, a development it blamed for the mass movement of some residents toward the Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

Attempts to reach the parties named in the release for comment were unsuccessful at the time of this report. The Office of the Governor and the State APC Secretariat did not immediately respond to requests for reaction.

However, the Palace of the Och’ Doma of Idoma Land has dismissed reports alleging that the paramount ruler is interfering in political affairs in Benue State, describing the claims as “clandestine behaviour” aimed at tarnishing his image.

In an interview with journalists on Friday, the Palace Secretary, Mr Adegbe Uloko, said the monarch has no involvement in partisan politics and has never attempted to influence political developments in any local government area.

Reacting to allegations circulating in some quarters, Uloko said he had not seen the said report but insisted that the claims were baseless.

He explained that those peddling the accusations were exploiting the fact that a member of the House of Representatives from Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency is a close relative of the Och’Doma’s wife.

“The House of Reps member is the younger brother of Ochi’Doma’s wife, the same father, and the same mother. He built his political career on his own. He was once a commissioner before going to the House of Representatives. His political decisions are entirely his,” Uloko said.

He said the lawmaker’s recent move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a personal choice and had no connection whatsoever with the Och’Doma.

“The Och’’Doma is a pastor. If you get close to him, you will know he avoids politics. His antecedents are clean. You can’t find anything corrupt around him,” he added.

Uloko stressed that the monarch, who holds a PhD and is “a very upright man,” is not one to parade himself publicly or issue statements just to defend his reputation.

“Anybody can say anything, but he knows where he stands. Those spreading these stories simply want to tarnish his image. He is not even 60 years old; he is a principled, straightforward person. With time, people will come to understand him better,” the palace secretary said.

While reiterating that the Och’Doma has “nothing to do with politics,” Uloko maintained that the palace remained focused on its traditional mandate and would not be distracted by politically motivated rumours.