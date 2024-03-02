Hold Harrysong, If Anything Happens To Me, My Kids – Wife

The wife of Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, Alexer Harry has said that her husband should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

This is coming barely weeks after the singer’s wife officially announced the end of their marriage amid marital controversy.

New Telegraph recalls that Harrysong had, in a series of WhatsApp chats which emerged online, body-shamed and insulted his wife for giving birth to only female children.

READ ALSO:

The singer also compared his wife and side chick, bragging that the latter was better than his wife.

The leaked chat caused a lot of controversies online resulting in a series of backlash at Harrysong, for his insensitive remarks on his wife.

After the backlash online, Harrysong appealed to his fans to respect his privacy during “this challenging time”.

In a new development, on Saturday, Alexer took to her Instagram page to call the singer a deadbeat father, stressing that Harrysong should be held responsible if anything happens to her or her kids.

She wrote, “@iamharrysong If anything happens to my kids, you’ll be held responsible. Deadbeat”