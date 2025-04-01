Hold Akpabio, Ododo, If Supporters Are Attacked, Natsaha Tells Nigerians

Share

The suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on Nigerians to hold the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, responsible if she and her supporters are attacked.

Natasha who had earlier announced her homecoming for the Eid-El-Fitr celebration, raised the alarm in a post via her official Facebook page on Tuesday, April 1.

She wrote, “My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our peaceful Sallah celebrations today.

“However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Òdodo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

This follows after she vowed to go ahead with her scheduled visit to her constituency for the Eid-el-Fìtr break and the rally planned for her homecoming.

The senator also urged her supporters to disregard speculations making the round that she has canceled her scheduled visit.

New Telegraph recalls that on Monday, the Kogi State Government banned rallies and public gatherings in the state over ‘security reports.

The government also stopped fishing and other activities, arguing that they recently resulted in the loss of two lives in Kasemiya, Katubo and Umozu Ette, all in the Kogi Local Government Area in Kogi West.

Similarly, the Kogi Police Command warned Akpoti-Uduagan to cancel her planned Sallah rally.

