Hojlund On Chelsea Transfer Rader

Reports circulating claim that Chelsea have added Atalanta striker, Rasmus Hojlund to their wish list for the summer transfer.

The Blues are likely to pursue the signing of a new striker even though Romelu Lukaku will be returning from loan at the end of the campaign.

It has been reported that the London giants are likely to have a busy summer transfer window after this disappointing season is over.

This is even after they splurged heavily in the January window, breaking their transfer record for Enzo Fernandez.

Hojlund, who could cost as little as £43 million, to the number of striker targets that Chelsea currently have noted down to pursue in the summer window.

It is also added that they have made it a priority to sign a new centre-forward especially if Lukaku is not back into the fold after his loan spell at Inter Milan.

According to inside sources, it is believed that Hojlund is one of the forwards on their shortlist alongside the likes of Napoli star, Victor Osimhen who reportedly has a £150 million asking price, Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez who is valued at £93 million and Tammy Abraham whom they sold to AS Roma in 2021 and has an £80 million buyback clause.

Hojlun has broken through to the fray this season with Atalanta and has drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland due to his similar style of play, with some places going so far as to dub him “the new Haaland”.

He is also a physical, tall player who is clinical in the final third and can bully defenders.

The 20-year-old has 17 goal contributions in 38 appearances for Atalanta this season, which includes 12 goals as well as five assists across all competitions. While the Danish international appears to be a talented striker who is on the road to big things, it remains to be seen if Chelsea push for his signing or not.