Hojbjerg To Replace Bissouma In Tothenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou thinks Tottenham Hotspur has a “ready-made replacement” in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for next Monday’s match against Fulham in place of the suspended Yves Bissouma.

With a home match against the Cottagers coming up after the international break, Spurs will be looking to maintain their perfect record this year. With Tottenham winning six of their first eight Premier League games this season, Postecoglou’s time in north London has gotten off to an amazing start.

Postecoglou has further seen his side score 18 goals to just eight conceded with Bissouma a critical cog for Tottenham. The 27-year-old is one of eight Spurs players to start all eight of their fixtures so far. But he will miss Monday’s match with Fulham after receiving a red card.

In Tottenham’s last Premier League match at Luton Town before the break, Bissouma received two yellow cards. Following a caution, the 29-cap Mali midfielder foolishly tempted referee John Brooks to brandish his red card. In just 11 minutes, he completed both yellow cards.

READ ALSO:

Upon pulling down Chiedozie Ogbene in the 38th, Brooks had originally warned Bissouma. In stoppage time for the first half, in the fourth minute, the Tottenham anchor nonetheless made a try to fool the referee by diving on the edge of Luton’s box. Spurs persevered and prevailed 1-0 in the game.

The initial yellow card would have ruled Bissouma out of Tottenham’s game with Fulham for reaching five for the campaign. But the red card supersedes his fifth yellow and he will again be one caution away from a ban upon the £35m former Brighton star’s return at Tottenham.

Postecoglou believes Tottenham have a few options who could replace Bissouma at home to Fulham. But the Australian views Hojbjerg as his ‘logical’ choice to take over from the 5 ft 11 ace Chris Waddle calls ‘outstanding’. Even if he has rarely relied on the 28-year-old this term.

“We had to adjust without him at Luton, which I thought we did awfully well with 10 men,” Postecoglou said, via quotes by Football London. “We’ve got some options, certainly Pierre is a ready-made replacement. He’s been training really hard.

“He’s, obviously, probably wanted to be playing more because he’s pretty much been a constant for the last two, three years. But when he has come on for us, he’s done really well. For me, he’s the logical one to come in but we’ve got a couple of sessions to go.”

Hojbjerg will likely start in place of Bissouma against Fulham in his first Premier League start under Postecoglou at Tottenham. The Dane has only started in Spurs’ Carabao Cup defeat to the Cottagers under the Australian. He has played 122 minutes as a substitute in the league.