HoganHost Secures KeNIC Accreditation, Expands Cloud Hosting For Africa

HoganHost, one of Africa’s fastest growing web hosting and cloud service providers, has officially announced its accreditation by the Kenya Network Information Centre (KeNIC), the registry responsible for Kenya’s country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) .ke.

This accreditation marks a significant milestone in HoganHost’s mission to deliver reliable, affordable, and region-focused hosting services across Africa.

With its newly secured KeNIC accreditation, HoganHost can now directly offer all .ke domain extensions, including .co.ke, .or.ke, .ac.ke, .sc.ke, .me.ke, and more, to customers in Kenya and across the African continent.

According to the company’s founders, Joseph Effiok Hogan and Atim Hogan, this accreditation not only strengthens HoganHost’s international credibility but also reinforces its commitment to providing secure and fully compliant domain solutions tailored for African businesses.

“This accreditation represents a major step in our effort to unify Africa’s digital ecosystem,” said Joseph Effiok Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of HoganHost.

“We are proud to be recognised by KeNIC, and we look forward to supporting entrepreneurs, SMEs, and enterprises in Kenya with a seamless domain registration and hosting experience.”

Atim Hogan, Co-Founder, added: “Our vision has always been to build a truly African tech company that meets global standards. With KeNIC accreditation, HoganHost continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for Africa’s digital growth.”

Alongside the accreditation announcement, HoganHost also revealed the expansion of its cloud hosting infrastructure for Africa.

The company has invested in new, high-performance servers and next-generation cloud technology designed to support:

This expansion is aimed at addressing the growing demand for reliable cloud infrastructure across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and other emerging African digital markets.