HOCS Inaugurates Panel To Develop Style Manual For Federal Civil Service

In a landmark initiative aimed at advancing professionalism and efficiency, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has inaugurated a committee to develop a comprehensive Style Manual for the Federal Civil Service.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Walson-Jack underscored the pivotal role of communication in governance, describing it as the lifeblood of effective administration.

According to a release by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs Eno Olotu, Walso-Jack highlighted that consistent and clear communication was indispensable in a service as expansive and diverse as the Federal Civil Service.

“The establishment of this committee is a pivotal step toward realizing our vision of a modern, transparent, and efficient civil service,” Walson-Jack remarked.

“This initiative reaffirms our commitment to clarity, professionalism, consistency, and accountability in all our engagements, both internal and external,” she added.

The Head of Service explained that the Style Manual would serve as a unifying framework for all official communications across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

It would standardize fonts, templates, stationery, and writing styles to ensure a cohesive and professional approach to communication and documentation within the Federal Civil Service.

Expressing confidence in the newly inaugurated committee, Walson-Jack commended the expertise and dedication of its members.

She acknowledged the demanding nature of the assignment but expressed assurance in their ability to deliver a manual that meets the highest standards and serves as a legacy for future generations.

The Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, Dr Deborah Odoh, also spoke at the event, reiterating the commitment of the Federal Civil Service to the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP-25).

She emphasized that this initiative aligned with the broader vision of creating a world-class, professional civil service that drives national development.

“We are fully committed to executing FCSSIP-25, which seeks to position the Federal Civil Service as a professional and efficient institution meeting global standards,” Odoh stated.

In his response, the committee chairman, retired Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr Adesola Olusade, expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in the team. He pledged the committee’s dedication to fulfilling its mandate and delivering a transformative document.

The Director of the Organisation Design and Development Department, Dr. Mimi Abu, delivered the vote of thanks, lauding the visionary leadership of Mrs. Walson-Jack.

She described the task as a call to action that would contribute significantly to realizing the dream of exemplary public service.

The inauguration of the Style Manual Committee was among the highlights of the activities marking Walson-Jack’s 100 Days in Office under the theme “Marching to Greatness: Celebrating 100 Days.”

