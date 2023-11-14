HND: OSPOLY Releases First Batch Admission List

The management of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, has released the first batch admission list for the 2023/2024 Higher National Diploma programme of the institution.

This is contained in a release signed by the institution’s registrar, Mr Abiodun Oloyede, made available to newsmen, on Monday.

It urged candidates who applied for admission to pay the acceptance fees of N30,000 before November 30, 2023.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public, especially candidates who applied for admission for the HND programme of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree that the first batch of admission list for the programme has been released.

“Consequently, all concerned candidates are to proceed to ospoly.edu.ng to accept the offer of provisional admission upon the payment of an acceptance fee of Thirty Thousand Naira (#30,000.00) only.

“Any candidate who refuses to accept the offer of provisional admission on or before 30th November 2023 shall be deemed to have forfeited the offer of admission and those on the waiting list shall be considered,” the statement said.