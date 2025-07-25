HMusic Entertainment Unveils Cloud-Based Digital Studio App

Harrison Osondu Iheke popularly known as HMusic and the MD/CEO of HL Entertainment has launched a cutting-edge music app designed to empower artists worldwide.

The new app, HMUSIC STUDIO, is a cloud-based Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) allows music creators to collaborate, master, stream, publish, and distribute their work directly from any browser or mobile device.

With this all-in-one platform, artists can compose songs, create beats, record tracks, and promote their music seamlessly within the same ecosystem.

Driven by his passion for good music and commitment to nurturing rising talent, Harrison has consistently invested in the industry to help young artists realize their potential. Through HL Entertainment, he has discovered and supported emerging musicians across the continent, offering resources for production, songwriting, and branding.

A strong advocate for education, Harrison holds a B.A. in History from the University of Abuja, a Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Leicester, and an MBA in Marketing from the Management College of Southern Africa in Cape Town.

His recent hits; HALELUYAH featuring K2Swagg and GIVE YOU featuring Blu Jade and K2Swagg — both currently topping the charts and are on all streaming platforms— reflect his dedication to quality music and artist development.

With the launch of HMUSIC STUDIO, Harrison aims to break down barriers for creators everywhere, bringing professional music production within reach for artists at every stage of their journey.