HMPV: No Serious Threat For Now, NCDC Assures Nigerians

Share

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr Jide Idris, yesterday said the country was not under serious threat from the Human Metapneumovirus.

Idris made this comment during an appearance on Channels Television’s programme Sunrise Daily.

He said: “Let me say there’s no serious threat for now. That’s one. Two, this HMPV virus is not a new virus. It’s just that it’s not wellknown.

“But it’s been implicated in many respiratory infections over the years across countries, especially in children and elderly people. “Just like the normal flu, older viruses, or influenza, this respiratory virus is just one of those causes of respiratory problems.”

HMPV is a respiratory virus that can cause illnesses ranging from mild cold-like symptoms to severe respiratory infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV. Supportive care, such as rest, hydration, and fever management, remains the primary approach to recovery.

Symptoms of the virus include cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, wheezing, bronchitis, or pneumonia (in vulnerable populations such as very young children, older people, patients with low immunity, and those undergoing cancer treatment or managing uncontrolled diabetes)

Share

Please follow and like us: