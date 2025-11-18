HMF Sends 30 Students On Foreign Scholarship

The representative of the Central Senatorial District of Taraba State at the National Assembly, Senator Haruna Manu recently sponsored thirty 30 of his constituents on foreign scholarships, contributing to the human capacity development of his state and Nigeria, STELLA PHILIPS reports

In Nigeria’s democracy, Senators hold a crucial position as members of the National Assembly, which is the country’s highest legilative body. Nigeria operates a bilateral legislature.

The Senate, often referred to as the Red Chamber, is regarded as the upper house and comprises 109 Senators, representing three Senatorial Districts in each of the 36 states and one Senator for the Federal Capital Territory. Under the Nigerian Constitution, Senators have four key responsibilities.

Lawmaking

Senators work alongside the House of Representatives to create laws for the peace, order, and good governance of Nigeria. Representation: They represent their constituencies’ interests and concerns at the national level. Oversight: Senators oversee government ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure accountability and transparency.

Confirmation of Appointments:

The Senate confirms the President’s nominations for senior government positions, including Ministers, Security Service Chiefs, Supreme Court Justices, Ambassadors and others.

Over time, Senators in Nigeria have expanded their responsibilities through the introduction of Constituency Projects to ensure that their districts benefit from the annual budgets of the Federal Government.

In the face of the mass unemployment in the country, Senators have been scrambling for the available job opportunities in the to ensure that their constituents are absorbed into the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government.

Similarly, some good spirited lawmakers have instituted Scholarship Schemes and Foundations to cater for the human capacity needs of their districts. While some offer Scholarship at the secondary and tertiary levels within Nigeria, others have raised their game by awarding scholarships to deserving students to study abroad.

Taraba Model

After six months of examinations and rigorous screening, 30 students have been shortlisted for the Haruna Manu Foundation(HMF) Foreign Scholarship Scheme for masters degree programmes in pure sciences across four universities in India.

But it was not so much of a surprise going by the pedigree of Senator Haruna Manu, the man representing the Central Senatorial District of Taraba State.

Manu, a former Deputy Governor of the State, has a first degree in Business Administration with specialization in Finance from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He also holds a master’s degree in Electronic Commerce from Carnegie Mellon University in the United States of America, and he is a certified Microsoft System Engineer.

Speaking at a send forth ceremony for the beneficiaries of his scholarships programme at the weekend in Abuja, Senator Manu simply told the lucky students that it’s not yet time for celebration until they returned with their certificates. However, he urged them to be good Ambassadors of Nigeria and Taraba State while undergoing their studies overseas.

Initial Apprehension

Going down memory lane, Senator Manu recalled how the process started and the skepticism that greeted the idea. “At first I was told that it is not going to be possible, I said no. I don’t believe it is not possible, I don’t believe in that.

Please start the negotiation process and that was why it took so much time to complete the entire process. I know some of you were apprehensive at the beginning especially in the last few months.

“Some of you were very, very apprehensive but I said no. Let them go to recognised universities. We have done this process, done the verification, went to the Federal Ministry of External Affairs to verify all the universities that these are genuine universities.

Not only that they are genuine universities, they are credible universities. “So you are going to universities that eventually after graduation, by the time you come with your certi

ficattes, you are coming with a certificates that will be recognised not only in Nigeria but globally. “That is why it took us so much time to complete this process.

And when I started this, I told them that I am not going to sponsor people that are going to all these humanities and whatever but pure sciences and engineering.

“Those of you that are going for your masters, you are going in the areas of Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine and Public Health, these are areas that I deeply feel that by the time you come back, you will contribute your own quota not only to Taraba State but Nigeria at large.

“And then eventually who knows, some of you might find yourself in different parts of the world contributing your quota, you will be Nigerians in diaspora.

“So all I can say is when you get to India, you should be good ambassadors, not only good ambassadors of Taraba but Nigeria and let me tell you, it is not easy.

“But having said this, let me just briefly say, I thank you most sincerely members of the committee for the wonderful job you have done, you and your team.

Quest for Excellence

I remember when this process started some months back in Jalingo, I called you with about four or five different doctors, some professors of the university and I selected six of you, I said you should start the selection process and to say the least quite frankly, I am very, very happy with what you have done.

“And when we started this process, I believe Dr. Umar will bear me witness, when we started this process, I said this is not going to be just like any other process he has done before. The reason is simple, I am well experienced in this, having schooled abroad too.

“We wouldn’t want them to go to just any university in India. So we started by saying that first, our students or prospective students then, will write entrance exams and the selection will be based on merit that is exactly what I told them. ”

And from the beginning of this process to the end of the process, I have never intervened. I don’t know anybody. All I said is let them go and write their exams, when they write the exams, do your own, mark it and then those of them who scored the highest, you should select them.

And I am happy that you have done a good job. “And even Dr. Alausa, I told him it is not going to be any other university. I have to know those universities that my students are going because I don’t want to take them to just any university.

Trailblazer in Education

Also speaking at the event, one of the coordinators of the scheme, Professor Mahmood Hamid Umar hailed Senator Manu for being the first person to embark on such a massive educational pursuit in Taraba Central District.

He said: “This development will fully align with the Governor Agbu Kefas free education policy that’s fast gaining momentum in the state.”

Another coordinator, Dr Alhassan Umar, thanked the immediate past Deputy Governor for venturing into an area that was never explored in the past. He said: “It’s the first of its kind and without mincing words it’s the best scholarship that I have been involved in packaging.

“It’s all encompassing from stipends to accommodation, tuition fees and this is a rare privilege. “I encourage you all the beneficiaries to optimise this opportunity and make us proud at the end of your various programmes.

One of the parents at the event, Hon. Alhassan Hamman Gassol thanked Senator Manu for all his efforts for making it possible for their children to acquire higher education overseas and promised that the students will make him proud.

He said: “Students and other parents that are here, on behalf of the parents, your Excellency, we thank you immensely.

This is a gesture that we will never forget, first in the history of Taraba State. “Your Excellency we promise you, our children are well trained, they are well behaved, they will not fail you and they will do their best, thank you.

Thereafter , it was testimonials by students led by Sanusi Aliu, Patience Joshua, Zinnat, Hosea Yohanna and others. They all expresses their appreciation to their benefactor for giving them the opportunity to study abroad.