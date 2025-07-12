HMCA 2025: Continental Hotel Group Takes Home Top Hospitality Awards

It was triple honours for the Continental Hotel Group as its two properties in Nigeria, Lagos Continental Hotel and Abuja Continental Hotels clinched award each at the recently held Hotel Managers Conference Africa 2025.

Abuja Continental won the Capital City Excellence in Nigeria Award, while Lagos Continental received the Timeless Elegance in Nigeria Award. Group General Manager of the hotel, Karl Hala, was also honoured with the Hospitality Impact Award.

Mr. Olugbenga Sunday, Convener of the Hotel Managers Conference Africa, congratulated the winners, saying that they have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry. “The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the hotel group,” said Sunday.

He added, ‘‘the awards ceremony was a celebration of outstanding achievements in the industry. The Hotel Managers Conference Africa provides a platform for industry stakeholders to come together and recognise the best in the industry.”

He noted that the recognition of Continental Hotels is a reflection of the Group’s commitment to excellence and innovation, as the Group has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver exceptional experiences to its guests, and the awards are a testament to its hard work and dedication.

Hala expressed his gratitude for the award, saying that it is a testament to the Group’s hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to its guests. “We are proud to be recognised for our contributions to the hospitality industry,” said Hala.

According to him, the Group will continue to strive for excellence and innovation in every aspects of the industry. “We are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our guests and contributing to the growth of the hospitality industry in Nigeria,” he said.