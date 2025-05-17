HMC Africa 2025: Organisers Unveil Hospitality Experts As Speakers For 7th Edition

Share

Ahead of this year’s Hotel Managers (HMC) Africa Lagos 2025, the organisers of the yearly conference, which is scheduled to hold at the Lagos Continental Hotel between June 28 and 29, 2025, have released an impressive list of key speakers and guests.

The list is headlined by Professor Wasiu Babalola, Senior Vice President, Africa Continent Worldwide Hotels, Turkey, Lydia Akunja, Lecturer at Moi University, Eldoret, Kenya; Molly Apio, Chairperson of Hotel General Managers Association of Uganda; and Amir M. Adamu, Founder and Executive Director of Innovation and Leadership Forum Cameroon.

The conference, which is in its seventh edition, has as theme; Synergising for Sustainable Growth Through Global Best Practices. Speaking on this development, Convener of the conference, Gbenga Omotayo Sunday, noted, ‘‘this year’s conference promises to be an exceptional gathering of professionals, with a lineup of globally rated hospitality experts, managers and leaders sharing insights and best practices to drive sustainable growth in the industry.

“We’re honoured to have such a diverse range of speakers and panelists at the HMC Africa Lagos 2025 conference.”

With IDS Next as the headline sponsor, the speakers include; Dr Michael Pinder, General Manager of JS Signature Hotel Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Dr Belinda Nwosu, Faculty of Organisational Behaviour and HRM at Lagos Business School; Mr Bayo Adedeji, Group CEO, Wakanow; Karl Hala, Group General Manager of Continental Hotels Group; and Ahmed Raza, District Director of Radisson Hotel Group Nigeria.

Others are; Johnny El Ghobri, General Manager of Black Diamond Hotel Lagos; Dewald Kruger, General Manager of The Envoy by Silk Road Hospitality Abuja; Mr Emmanuel Michael, Director of Human Resources, Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos; Dr Ebi Seimodie, General Manager of Ogeyi Place Port Harcourt; Mr Sharafa Lanre Balogun, General Manager, Glocient Hospitality Limited Lagos; Mr Senan Goundjo, Founder of Hospitality Tech Show USA; Funke Olusoga-Ogunlade, Principal Hospitality Consultant, The Funkeo Company Lagos; Mr Pius Obaje, Managing Director of Presken Hotels Group; and Benedicta Ogar, Lead Consultant, Cavodah Hospitality Management Company, Lagos.

HMC Africa Lagos 2025, has become a premier event in the hospitality industry calendar, with the organisers expressing confident that it will exceed the expectations of delegates. With its rich lineup of speakers and panelists, the conference is expected to provide a platform for delegates to network, learn, and grow. The event will also feature discussions, presentations, and workshops on various topics related to hospitality management.

Share