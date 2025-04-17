H’kong Post Suspends Goods Mail Services To US Due To ‘Bullying’ Tariffs

Share

Hong Kong Post said yesterday it had suspended goods mail services by sea to the United States and will suspend its air mail postal service for items containing goods from April 27 due to “bullying” US tariffs.

When sending items to the United States, Hong Kong people “should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the US’s unreasonable and bullying acts,” Hong Kong Post said in a statement.

Other postal items containing documents only without goods would not be affected. “The US is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively.

Hong Kong post will definitely not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the US,” it said.

Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has been subjected to the same tariffs as China, according to a US government notice, reports The New Yorker.

