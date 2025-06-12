HK Bans ‘Seditious’ Mobile Game About Fighting Communists

Share

Hong Kong residents found downloading or sharing a mobile game app about defeating the communist regime may be punished under national security laws, police have said.

According to the website for Reversed Front: Bonfire, players can “pledge allegiance” to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Tibet or Uyghurs, among other options, “to overthrow the Communist regime”.

In a statement on Tuesday, police warned that those who download the game “may be regarded as in possession of a publication that has a seditious intention”.

It comes as Beijing has tightened grip over the city and has been seen as increasingly cracking down on dissent in the wake of the 2019 prodemocracy protests, reports the BBC.

