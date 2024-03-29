Hive By Providus Bank Announces Monye, Harri, Others As Speakers

The Hive by Providus Bank has announced renowned fashion designer, Ugo Monye, life strategist, Steve Harris, economist, Ugo Dre and award-winning food master chef, Bukie Akinmade, as the speakers for its coming event.

Other speakers expected to speak at the event include restaurant blogger, Uganze Kalu; Wellness enthusiast, Jade Phillips; serial entrepreneur, Abiodun Animashaun; beauty entrepreneur, Adeola Adeyemi; makeup maestro, Olajide David Okerayi; beauty content creator, Dimma Umeh and award-winning fashion wizard, Toju Foyeh.

The organisers of the event said this exciting event isn’t just about delicious food, captivating demos, and cutting-edge tech – it’s also a platform where you can learn from the best. It said that the event will take place on Saturday, March 30 and Monday, April 1, 2024 in Lagos.