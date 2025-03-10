HIV Treatment Remains Free In Govt Facilities – NACA

Share

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says information on social media regarding the withdrawal of subsidy for Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs is false. Director-General, NACA, Dr Temitope Ilori, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

Ilori said the claim that ARV drugs will now cost N250,000 per dose with patients required to pay N500,000 monthly, is completely false and misleading.

She said: “We want to categorically state that HIV treatment in Nigeria remains free of charge at government-approved health facilities.

“We give thanks to donor agencies, including the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the Global Fund, and other development partners for their continued support.

“There has been no withdrawal of funding or support from the US Government, USAID, or the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding HIV treatment in Nigeria.” Ilori reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to HIV treatment.

