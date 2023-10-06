HIV: NACA, Global Fund Partner On Gender, Human Rights Barriers

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and Global Fund have joined forces to launch a comprehensive three-month sensitization programme to address the gender and human rights challenges affecting individuals living with or affected by HIV.

Both organisations dedicated to creating a more inclusive and equitable society, have said the “innovative programme” slated for October-December, 2023 underscores their unwavering commitment to championing and safeguarding the rights and well-being of all people living with HIV.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations and Protocol, NACA, Toyin Aderibigbe, gender-based discrimination and human rights infringements have worsened the impact of HIV on affected individuals, perpetuating stigmatization, discrimination, and hindering access to vital healthcare services this affects efforts being made to curb the spread of HIV and enhancing the quality of life for those affected.

Director-General of NACA, Dr. Gambo Aliyu was quoted as saying, “People living with, vulnerable to or affected by HIV are entitled to enjoyment of all human rights and exercising equal participation in civil, political, social, economic and cultural life, without prejudice, stigma or discrimination of any kind.

“Unfortunately, these people are either unaware of their rights and responsibilities or lack the capability to seek redress when necessary, thus, the need for the sensitization and popularization of the availability and pertinence of the provisions of access to justice as it pertains to human rights, gender-based violence and the national HIV & AIDS response.”

The three-month sensitization programme is expected to reinforce public awareness of the fundamental principles and significance of the National HIV and AIDS Anti-discrimination Act of 2014, heighten public consciousness regarding the intersection of gender and human rights issues with HIV/AIDS and their profound implications for individuals and communities.

It would also enhance the general population’s knowledge of a step-by-step guide for taking action in cases where the rights of individuals living with and affected by HIV and AIDS are violated, promote multi-sectoral strategies and collaborations by defining the varied roles and levels of responsibilities of different stakeholders, and cultivate a culture of inclusivity, respect, and support for individuals living with HIV/AIDS, regardless of their gender or background.