HIV Funding: Trump Waiver On Lifesaving Medicines, Medical Services Excites NACA

…recognises need for domestic resource mobilisation

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has welcomed the emergency waiver from the government of the United States, to allow the continuation of life-saving treatment the country has been funding across 55 countries, including Nigeria.

Recall that President Donald Trump on assumption of office, had issued an Executive Order to reevaluate and realign the United States’ foreign aid which includes a 90-day pause on foreign development assistance.

Director General of NACA, Dr Temitope Ilori who commended the United States government for lifting the ban on HIV Funding in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the earlier ban had raised significant concerns among Nigerian stakeholders with regards to HIV/AIDS and TB technical support and funding.

He said: “Nigeria has the highest number of people living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the West and Central African region. Over the past two decades, partners in the global AIDS response have intensively supported the Nigerian government and institutions in the country, to scale up prevention, treatment, care, and support for those living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

“The U.S government through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has immensely supported Nigeria’s HIV/AIDS response over the years, particularly in sustaining the treatment of people living with HIV in Nigeria.

“PEPFAR Nigeria remains the biggest donor for treatment programmes in the country as their contributions cover approximately 90% of the treatment burden.

“Last week, the Trump Administration issued an executive order halting foreign aid for 90 days. However, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the Administration issued a waiver for lifesaving medicines and medical services, offering a reprieve for a worldwide HIV treatment programme.

“This waiver allows for the continuous distribution of HIV medications (ARVs) and medical services supported by PEPFAR in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government appreciates the U.S. government waiver and is mindful of the potential change to foreign aid in the near future under the new administration.”

The NACA boss noted that the Executive Order to stop funding by the US underscores the urgent need for Nigeria to explore domestic sources of funds mobilisation in order to ensure Mon interruption of HIV and AIDS services to people living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government would intensify domestic resource mobilization strategies towards ownership and sustainability of the HIV response in the country to reduce the risks of donor aid policy shifts to the HIV response while ensuring that the country’s strategic goals and targets in the fight against HIV are achieved.

“Through effective stakeholder collaboration, creating favourable policies and enabling environment and advocacy to policymakers, Nigeria can still achieve the target of ending AIDS by 2030.

“We encourage the patient community to continue accessing HIV treatment services in service delivery points across the country and appeal to all our State Governors, private sector partners, all the honourable members of the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, civil society organizations, the media and all other relevant stakeholders, to continue in their commitment and support to the fight against HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

“We appreciate the United States Government and all our international partners for their continued contributions and support to the national HIV response.”

