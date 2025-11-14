The organizing committee of the Hospitality Innovation and Impact Conference (HITCONF25) has announced the launch of the Tourism Innovation Pitchathon, a new platform created to inspire students of hospitality and tourism in Kwara State to design innovative, sustainable concepts that can drive economic activity during the festive season. HITCONF25, with the theme; Tourism Transformed: Empowering People, Shaping Policy, Driving Prosperity, is scheduled to hold on December 7, 2025, in Ilorin, Kwara State. According to the Convener of HITCONF25 and Founder of Phoenix Crest Hospitality & Tourism, Folashade Folayan, ‘‘Pitchathon seeks to reimagine a culturally grounded and family-friendly model that reflects Kwara’s values while generating local business opportunities.’’

The theme for Pitchathon, she disclosed is; Reimagining December: Creating a Sustainable Tourism Experience for Kwara, HITCONF25 dedicated to youth engagement initiative. It is designed to help hospitality and tourism students think creatively on how to make Kwara an attractive and economically vibrant destination during December period, without losing its cultural and ethical identity.

It is not a competition for monetary rewards, but a developmental platform that provides visibility, mentorship, and networking opportunities for young innovators in the hospitality and tourism ecosystem.

The objectives include to; Inspire creative solutions that can reposition Kwara as a December tourism destination rooted in culture and family values; Strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship among hospitality and tourism students; Encourage youth participation in developing ethical and sustainable tourism experiences; and Provide a launchpad for ideas that can attract attention from investors, government, and the private sector.

“The goal is to help our young people see opportunities where others see limitations. Lagos has built an economy around December, but Kwara can create its own version – one that reflects our values, pro- motes local enterprise, and strengthens our hospitality identity.

That’s what this Pitchathon is about,” said Folayan. Pitchathon is opened to students of hospitality, tourism, or related programmes in any tertiary institution in Kwara State. Participants are required to either apply individually or in teams (with maximum of three members) while the entries must align with Kwara’s cultural values, demonstrate creativity, and show potential for economic or social impact. Entries close on November 30, 2025.