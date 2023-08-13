Hit Targets In Casuals Like Tony Elumelu

The chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has been serving the casual look in a classy way all week. There is always something to learn from from Mr TOE’s savvy fashion. Be it formal or casual, his attention to details is top notch.

As one of the very few bank CEOs that pioneered slim long ties in the business world, it is not surprising how Elumelu pieces his casual outfits together. From flawless dapper look in business suits to stylish casuals, Elumelu is an all round style icon.

For a billionaire businessman, whose personal style has to fit the boardroom meeting at all times, Elumelu sure knows how to pull off the casual debonair look. His social media page is buzzing with photos of him in simple jeans, t-shirts and sneakers.

They are like a different style persona of Elumelu, away from his usual formal look. He does not just go for the casuals like everybody else; he goes for the best fit; manly colours that make fashion statements and shoes that complement the look. Whether casual or formal, he has to look like the CEO.

Social media has helped many see the hippy side of the philanthropist that was hidden inside the black suit. One of the casual looks he pulled off on the streets of London is the black t-shirt paired with distressed black jeans, with his sling side bag.

He finished the look with a pair of boots and a dark sunglasses that has come to be part of his signature look. There are a few photos where the billionaire CEO toned down his formal looks by ditching the ties and switching the pants for chinos or jeans.

One of his best casual looks was during the 2015 election. Elumelu showed up in a black hooded track suit jacket with camouflage detail. He finished off the look with sun glasses that gave him the look of young music star that just stepped down from a private jet.

A kind of trendy style that is rarely seen among middle aged men. One of the Economist’s hobbies is working out in the gym to keep fit and having great time with his family. The body hugs and fitted shirts show off his hard work in the gym.