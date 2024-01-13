Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Police Officer On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

An official of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Inspector Bulus Joel was on Tuesday allegedly killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to an eyewitness account, the 43-year-old inspector was on official duty at 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday when the car struck him down along the expressway corridor, injuring his head severely.

Another anonymous source stated that the deceased was on a routine patrol along with his other colleagues when they discovered there was traffic congestion in the corridor.

While attempting to relieve traffic congestion, a car allegedly ran off his line and knocked the officer to the ground.

The eyewitness said, “It was as if the driver intentionally knocked down the officer because he didn’t stop even after seeing that he had knocked down a police officer.

“I’m also shocked that none of the other motorists made any attempt to pursue him. He was taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for medical attention.”

However, New Telegraph learnt that Inspector Joel was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

Confirming the unfortunate occurrence to New Telegraph on Thursday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Odutola Omolola said; “Policemen are human. And they also have family members. Did no one see the driver knock down a police officer who was on duty and who was helping to ease traffic? Social media is quiet. No one is calling the police headquarters.

“All the other motorists who were there didn’t take pictures or videos. None of the motorists whom the policeman was helping made any attempt to stop the driver. Are policemen not humans? Don’t we also have family members? No one could even pursue the hit-and-run driver.”

However, Odutola reported that the cop’s body had been deposited in the teaching hospital morgue.