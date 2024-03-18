Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Man In Lagos

A hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a 33-year-old man simply identified as Seun at Jakande, Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State.

According to an anonymous police source, Seun was parking his Lexus near the freeway when he was abruptly struck from behind by a Honda on Thursday afternoon.

Seun allegedly got out of the car right away and gestured for the unidentified driver to come to witness the damage he had caused to his ride.

The source said that the driver of the Honda attempted to flee by driving in Seun’s direction, crushing him in the process.

“A Honda Accord driven by one yet-to-be-known person hit a Lexus car belonging to one Seun where it was parked along the expressway. When the said Seun, owner of the Lexus car, asked the Honda driver to come down and see the damage he had caused to his car, he refused but instead, he used his car to knock Seun down and drove off,” the source said.

The source further stated that in the community’s Igbo Efon neighborhood, the driver of the Honda Accord lost control of his vehicle and collided with an electric pole while attempting to escape the scene of the collision.

He allegedly ran after leaving his wrecked car in the middle of the road.

The deceased victim was apparently taken to the hospital by some police officers who had rushed him there; upon arrival, the hospital declared him dead.

“Motor Transport Division immediately raced to the scene. Seun Sahola ‘m’ was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the source disclosed.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

Hundeyin said, “His corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while the abandoned accident car is in police custody. Investigation is in progress to arrest the said driver.”