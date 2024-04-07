Hit-And-Run Driver Injures Man On Badagry Expressway

A yet-to-be-identified hit-and-run driver on Saturday hit a pedestrian on the Agbara-Badagry expressway, leaving the victim hospitalized.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Commander, Badagry Unit, Mr William Manga who confirmed the incident said the accident happened at about 11:56 a.m

According to him, the members of the Command arrived at the scene at 12:02 pm, having received information about the collision at 11:58 am.

“The accident occured at Limca, Winner’s axis of the Badagry expressway involving an unknown car and driver.

“The young man sustained injuries in his body and had a fracture in his left leg,” he said.

The injured man was rushed to the General Hospital in Badagry, according to Manga, for medical attention.

He also said that the victim’s family members see him at the Badagry Hospital emergency room.

Prior to crossing the expressway, the unit commander advised pedestrians to make sure they were looking extremely closely.

He also reminded drivers using the Agbara-Badagry expressway to be aware of the one lane that is currently in use.