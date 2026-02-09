History’ll Be Kind To You For Selfless Service, Oyebanji Hails Fayemi At 61

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his 61st birthday, describing him as a rare gift to Ekiti, Nigeria and the global community.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, hailed Dr Fayemi for his immense contribution to the growth and development of the State, which, according to him, has made the state an enviable subnational entity in Nigeria and beyond.

The Governor expressed gratitude to God for sparing Dr Fayemi’s life and for allowing him to witness another birthday in good health and sound mind, and for giving him a prominent place in the quest for a greater Ekiti in his private capacity as a respected statesman.

He noted that history would be kind to Dr Fayemi, who was also a former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), for using public office as a platform for selfless service to mankind at state, national, continental and global levels.

Oyebanji described the former Governor as a mentor, a role model, a builder of men, a passionate believer in a greater Ekiti and an incurable optimist in the prosperity of the Nigerian nation.

According to the Ekiti helmsman, Fayemi’s impact as a scholar, pro-democracy activist, committed progressive, transformational leader, and eminent statesman continues to inspire the younger generation.

Governor Oyebanji noted that Dr Fayemi’s experience as a two-term governor of the State, a federal minister, chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and currently as President of Forum for Regions in Africa (FORAF) has made him a renowned global voice for good governance.

He commended the former Governor for continually working for Ekiti and offering useful advice, which has enormously benefited the State.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate this great leader and a man of honour from the Land of Honour, on his 61st birthday and pray that God will continue to bless him with good health, wisdom and excellent spirit, as he continues to contribute to nation building”, the statement added.