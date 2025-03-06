History’ll Be Kind To You, Abiodun Tells OBJ At 88th Birthday Celebration

Share

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as an advocate for peace, security, and development.

Abiodun also stated that the legacies of the former president extend beyond Nigeria and Africa. The governor made this statement during an event organised to celebrate the 88th birthday of the former president, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Some dignitaries, such as Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, and former governors Peter Obi, Emeka Ihedioha, Sam Egwu, Ibikunle Amosun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Sule Lamido, all graced the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Abiodun said the contributions of President Obasanjo to the enthronement of democracy in the country remain a landmark achievement, which he said was made possible due to his commitment to democracy and national unity, even as he described the celebrant as an architect of modern Nigeria.

He also acknowledged the exemplary leadership of Chief Obasanjo in the vineyard of God, describing him as a pragmatic community leader.

