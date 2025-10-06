History Made In Lagos As Team Brazil Wins Maiden E1 African Race

Team Brazil by Claure Group claimed its maiden victory at the E1 Lagos GP presented by FirstBank. They made history as the world’s first all-electric raceboat Championship staged its inaugural race in Africa.

The action-packed race ended with Team Brazil by Claure Group taking the top step of the podium, fending off fierce challenges from Virat Kohli’s Team Blue Rising in second place and Team Drogba Global Africa in third. The team’s first win followed a delay to racing as a tropical storm moved over Lagos Lagoon.

It was Team Brazil by Claure Group’s pilots Timmy Hansen, named PIF Pilot of the Race, and Ieva Millere-Hagin, who proved most adept at weathering the storm, building on its pole position secured in Saturday’s qualifying session.

The result extends the battle for the coveted Champions of the Water title as the season approaches its climax in Miami in November. Team Brady retakes the World Championship lead and continues its tense duel with Team Rafa.

The race brought thousands of fans to the waterfront, creating a festival atmosphere as Nigeria proudly hosted one of sport’s most innovative global Championships.