History Beckons On Amusan In Budapest

Athlete Promises To Defend Title

There was a dark cloud surrounding the participation of Tobi Amusan at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, following her suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after she was accused of missing three Out of Competition Tests (OCT) within a year. However, it was a great relief for the World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, after she was on Thursday cleared by an Independent Tribunal of any doping violation.

It would be recalled that the AIU on July 19 suspended Amusan for missing three Out of Competition Tests (OCT) within a year, a claim the athlete denied. However, with World Championships scheduled to start today in Budapest, Hungary, AIU announced the lifting of the suspension just two days before the event. According to a statement, a panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal cleared the athlete and she is now free to take part at the World Championships.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” the statement read. While expressing his disappointment, the AIU Head, Brett Clothier, said the body will review the clearance of Amusan before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.

Reacting to the decision, Amusan while thanking God for vindicating her, maintained her stance that she will continue to be a clean Athlete. “El Roi !!! Halleluyah !! THANK YOU DADDY,” she posted on her various social media platforms. “This morning (Thursday, August 17) I found out that the Independent Tribunal that heard my case has ruled that I did not violate the whereabouts rules and as a result, I will not be sanctioned and none of my results will be precluded.

“I am thrilled to put this behind me, and I look forward to defending my title at the World Championships. I generally have been and consistently will be an ally of CLEAN SPORT.” It was a trying period for Amusan who after so many misses broke the barrier with the World Record and World Championships medal in Oregon. Reacting to her clearance, ex-international, Falilat Ogunkoya, expressed her happiness while urging the athlete to go all out and shame her detractors.

She added: “Immediately I heard about her clearance, I was over the moon because for me, Tobi (Amusan) has been a clean athlete. “I am urging her to go all out and shame her detractors. She is a strong woman and I don’t see what happened affecting her, she is good to go.”