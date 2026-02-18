History Beckons In Baku As Qarabag Host Newcastle

History will be written today when Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK welcome English side Newcastle United to the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium for their first-ever Champions League knockout playoff clash.

Both sides are debutants at this stage, but while Newcastle’s rise is backed by Premier League wealth, Qarabag’s journey is pure fairytale.

The Horsemen, who had never won a game in the competition before this season, stunned Europe with a 3-2 comeback over Benfica, and added victories against FC Copenhagen and Eintracht Frankfurt to reach uncharted territory.

Though a 6-0 hammering by Liverpool exposed the gap at the summit, Gurban Gurbanov’s men had already made history as the first Azerbaijani club to go this far. In Baku, they are fearless — scoring freely, drawing 2-2 with Chelsea and pushing Ajax despite defeat.

Yet English opposition has been a stumbling block, with seven losses in eight meetings. For Newcastle, it is opportunity and examination.

Eddie Howe’s men have faltered on the road in Europe — losing to Olympique de Marseille and drawing with Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain — but arrive buoyed by domestic wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.