History Beckons as Fencing World Cup Starts Today in Lagos

Nigeria is set to make history as the first Men’s Junior Epee World Cup in Sub-Saharan Africa begins on Saturday, December 14, at Charterhouse Lagos. This landmark event, sanctioned by the International Fencing Federation (FIE), will feature teams from the Benin Republic, Egypt, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Togo, Oman, and host Nigeria.

A total of 34 fencers will compete for honours in the individual events, with world ranking points at stake. This two-day tournament marks the first international event hosted by the iconic Charterhouse Lagos building. Top FIE and Commonwealth Fencing Federation officials will be present to oversee the competition. Nigeria is also vying to host the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in 2026. Coach Ibrahim Alogba has ex- pressed confidence in the Nigerian team, led by Wisdom Okanlawon, as they prepare to challenge their international counterparts. All eyes will be on Egypt’s Eslam Osama, the tournament’s top seed.

The Egyptian team boasts three top seeds, including Youssef Shamel and Mahmoud Elsayed, ranked second and third respectively. Other top contenders include Hong Kong’s Kenton Jia Hsu and Greece’s Artemios Tzovanis. The event’s excitement underscores its significance to the Ni- geria Fencing Federation, led by Adeyinka Samuel. “Our athletes travelled abroad for major competitions to earn ranking points. Now, with this event in Nigeria, they can save costs and gain points ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers. We are thrilled that months of preparation will culminate in this historic tournament on December 14. It signifies our growth in African fencing,” Samuel stated.

