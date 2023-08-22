New Telegraph

August 22, 2023
August 22, 2023
Historic Storm Hilary hits Los Angeles with heavy rains

  • 1 min ago
  • 1 minute read

Tropical Storm Hilary is barrelling through southern California where 26 million people are facing flood warnings. It is the first such storm to hit the state in 84 years – with record rains lashing Los Angeles and desert and mountain areas.

Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency while President Joe Biden has ordered in federal aid, reports the BBC. LA and San Diego school districts suspended classes yesterday while hundreds of flights have been cancelled. Earlier, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the region, rocking residents as they braced for Hilary but no major damage was reported.

