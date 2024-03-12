Hisbah Nab 14 Suspected Prostitute, Drug Dealers In Yobe

The Yobe State Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ethical Re-Orientation through its Hisbah branch, has arrested 14 people for alleged prostitution and drug usage.

The offenders were apprehended during a recent raid carried out by Hisbah Police in collaboration with other security authorities in Damaturu.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Yusuf Hassan Yusuf, disclosed to reporters that the accused consisted of nine girls and five males.

He stated that the accused were arrested because their immoral conduct contradicted Islamic principles.

Yusuf stated that some of the suspects would be given over to security services for prosecution, while others would be referred to Islamic clerics for counselling.