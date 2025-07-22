Hisbah Destroys N5.8m Worth Of Alcohol In Jigawa

Jigawa State Hisbah Board says it seized and burnt alcohol worth N5.8 million in the Kazaure Local Government Area.

Commander Ibrahim Dahiru told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday the operation was led by the Kazaure LGA Chairman Mansur Dabuwa, which saw the destruction of 400 cartons of alcohol.

He explained that the destroyed alcoholic drinks were seized during different raids of bars in the area.

The commander, who emphasised that the consumption of beer was prohibited in all parts of the state, added that the board would continue to fight immoral acts, including the consumption of alcohol.

Dahiru, therefore, urged residents to continue to support the board with vital information to enable it to carry out its duties effectively.