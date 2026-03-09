Hisbah Bill: OAIC Urges Bago Not To Distort Existing Co-Existence

More reactions have trailed the controversial Hisbah bill in Niger state as the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), a Bloc in the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State, has urged Governor Umaru Bago not to distort the existing coexistence and peace between the two major religions in the state.

While highlighting the likely danger in assenting to the bill in a statement jointly signed by the State Chairman of the Bloc, Pastor Daniel Eberendu and the Secretary, Special Apostle Sunday Ojimi, and made available to newsmen in Minna, the OAIC declared that it stands with the State CAN to reject the controversial Hisbah bill by the State House of Assembly.

According to them, “we join other well-meaning Nigerlites to appeal to the Farmer Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, not to allow the peaceful coexistence among Christians and Muslims for decades to be distorted by religious bigots.

“The Bill will distort the long peaceful coexistence among the two prominent religions, and it will no doubt affect freedom of business and worsen economic backwardness presently experienced in the state”.

While reminding the Governor of his visits, which were widely commended to various churches and Christian gatherings, they said: “With your visits signify the show of togetherness and unity; please, do not derail by signing the bill into Law”.

The statement then wondered why such a bill is coming at a time of a robust relationship between the two religious bodies.

“We should avoid anything that will sow the seeds of discord among us”, they appealed.