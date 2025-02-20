Share

The Commander-General of Kano State Hisbah Board, Aminu Usman (Abu Ammar) on Thursday announced the ban on nightclub activities across the state.

Citing Islamic principles and the need to uphold moral values, the Commander-General said that nightclub owners must shut down their establishments to curb immoral practices, protect societal values, and address security concerns in the state.

“The board warned that violators would face strict penalties. Security agencies have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the order.

“We are committed to building a morally upright society and ensuring peace and security in Katsina State,” Usman said.

According to him, the board has informed relevant security agencies, including the state Commissioner for Internal Security, to enforce the directive effectively.

He added that the move aligns with Hisbah’s broader efforts to ensure that residents continue their lives in line with religious and moral standards.

