Hisbah Arrests 5 Over Alleged Illegal Marriage In Kano

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested five youths for allegedly conducting an illegal marriage ceremony without parental consent.

Deputy Commander General Mujahideen Aminuddeen confirmed this in a statement yesterday.

He said those arrested included the groom, bride, and three others who acted as representatives and a witness.

The marriage was allegedly contracted with a dowry of N10,000, below the minimum threshold recognised in Islamic legal standards.

Aminuddeen said the union violated Islamic and legal marital procedures, and the board had launched an investigation.

He appealed to parents to monitor their children’s social engagements and guide them in marriage matters.