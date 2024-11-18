New Telegraph

November 18, 2024
His Victory, Triumph For Democracy – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa’s victory was a triumph for democracy and the people of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared Aiyedatiwa winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

A statement yesterday in Abuja by Mr Edwin Olofu, chief press secretary to Ganduje, quoted the APC chairman as saying this in a congratulatory message to Ayedatiwa on his reelection.

Ganduje said the remarkable success at the poll was a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Ondo State had in his vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to their well-being.

He said Ayedatiwa’s victory was not just a win for the APC, but a triumph for democracy and the enduring will of the people.

